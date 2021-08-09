VCU requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All faculty and staff at Virginia Commonwealth University – one of the largest employers in the city of Richmond – will be required to either get vaccinated or seek a religious or medical exemption by Sept. 15.

Some VCU employees were already required to receive the vaccine under a mandate from Gov. Ralph Northam, but the new guidance from VCU extends that requirement to all faculty and staff, both at the university itself and for employees of the VCU Health System.

VCU was one of the first universities in Virginia to mandate vaccination for students, but the latest move comes amid concerns over the highly infectious delta variant.

In their announcement of the new mandate, VCU said, “there is no doubt that the Delta variant is a serious threat.”

VCU faculty, staff and students will also be required to wear masks in all indoor facilities.