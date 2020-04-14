VCU polls show more than a quarter of Virginians approve how Northam is handling the coronavirus crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A recent poll showed 76% of Virginians approved of the way Gov. Ralph Northam is handling the coronavirus crisis, and 40% strongly approving.

The poll was a telephone survey of more than 800 adults in Virginia conducted by the Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Approval for Northam crossed party lines with 7 out of 10 Republicans and independents strongly or somewhat approving his actions, and 9 out of 10 Democrats approving his actions.

Here are some other findings from the poll:

50% of Virginians strongly or somewhat approve of the way President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis.

83% of Republicans and 52% independents approve of what Trump is doing while 79% of Democrats and 48% of independents disapprove.

61% thing the Center for Disease Control is very or somewhat prepared for a widespread outbreak.

Our poll, taken at one of the more interesting times in our nation’s history reflects several things: On the national COVID-19 response, people see money in play as reflected in their favorable responses to money being returned to individuals and small businesses. Trump’s 50% approval rating relative to the COVID-19 handling is his strong personal appeal with his base, and could be the hidden magnet amongst the electorate/ On candidate Joe Biden, Northern Virginia voters clearly reflect the greater numbers and the preference for Biden is evident. Biden’s commitment to selecting a female running mate doesn’t convince many voters; the majority of whom believe the best-qualified person should be selected. L. Douglas Wilder, professor and former Virginia governor

LATEST HEADLINES: