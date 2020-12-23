Valley Health’s COVID-19 vaccination response

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–Valley Health is one of many local health systems that has worked to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, and vaccinations continue at health center.

Almost all doses of the Pfizer vaccine have already been administered since their delivery to Valley Health system on December 15. Moderna vaccine doses arrived on December 21.

Looking at the health system’s COVID-19 numbers, Winchester Medical Center’s total ICU capacity is 48 patients. Twenty-one out of 84 COVID-19 patients at Winchester Medical Center are in the hospital’s ICU.