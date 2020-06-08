Valley Health welcomes new President and CEO

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–Valley Health welcomes a new President and CEO after the retirement of Mark Merrill who served as the head of the Valley Health System for 11 years.

Mark Nantz has been named the new President and CEO of Valley Health. He served in the healthcare field for nearly 30 years before assuming this new position. Nantz was selected by the Valley Health Board of Trustees following an extensive selection process.

“I’d like to see (Valley Health) as we go forward to take a greater role in improving the community’s health. We want to be here when people are sick but we really want to be here when they’re well to keep them well,” said Nantz.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Nantz’s welcomes are happening via email and video until it is safe to make site visits to other Valley Health facilities.

