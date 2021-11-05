Valley Health wants feedback on community health needs

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health System is asking people to fill out a survey in order to gather more information about the health needs of the community.

It’s all part of the Community Health Needs Assessment which happens every three years. Valley Health partners with local health departments, education systems, and social service agencies to find out how to provide more health services and close gaps in how people access care in order to improve health outcomes.

The survey can be accessed in Spanish and English by clicking here.

If you don’t have internet access you can take the survey at health departments, free clinics, public libraries and other community locations.