Valley Health remembers the day they treated their first COVID-19 patient

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — March 19, 2020, is a day Valley Health will never forget. It’s when they began treating their first COVID-19 patient.

To remember the day, Valley Health held a “Moments of Reflection” event where healthcare workers gathered to reflect on what the past year of COVID-19 has signified for the health system. There have been 198 COVID-19 deaths at Valley Health and 1,703 positive patients admitted to Valley Health hospitals

Valley Health has administered just under 80,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to date.