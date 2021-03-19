Valley Health remembers the day they treated their first COVID-19 patient

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — March 19, 2020, is a day Valley Health will never forget. It’s when they began treating their first COVID-19 patient.

To remember the day, Valley Health held a “Moments of Reflection” event where healthcare workers gathered to reflect on what the past year of COVID-19 has signified for the health system. There have been 198 COVID-19 deaths at Valley Health and 1,703 positive patients admitted to Valley Health hospitals

Valley Health has administered just under 80,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories