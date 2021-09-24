Valley Health ramps up COVID-19 protocols as cases surge

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health System has put new COVID-19 protocols in place to help deal with a surge in COVID patients.

Last Friday, all ICU beds at Winchester Medical Center were filled and Valley Health’s six hospitals are currently treating 140 COVID-19 patients with approximately 85% of those patients being unvaccinated.

In an attempt to ramp up safety efforts for patients and staff, Valley Health has now opened an extra unit to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Hospital visitation at Valley Health’s six hospitals will now be cut to only allow visitation for special circumstances and at Winchester Medical Center, visitation will be allowed for Labor and Delivery, Mother/Baby, pediatrics, and the NICU.