Valley Health puts pause on using Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) –Valley Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics have put a pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after it was recalled by the FDA and CDC.

Fewer than 100 women between the ages of 18 and 48 were identified as having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Valley Health clinics.

Valley Health is reaching out to those women. People who have an upcoming appointment at a Valley Health clinic will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Future appointments will get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. All Valley Health care facilities have been briefed on how to identify and care for patients with adverse reactions to the J&J shot.

People with an upcoming appointment who were set to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a Valley Health clinic will get an updated phone call or email about the change.

People with further questions can reach out to Valley Health by emailing c19vaccineteam@valleyhealthlink.com.