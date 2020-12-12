Valley Health prepping for potential shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — With the approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, December 11th, Winchester Medical Center and Valley Health in Winchester, Virginia could receive a shipment of the vaccine as early as next week and they wanted to be ready to receive that shipment on a moment’s notice.

Jason Craig, the Director of Urgent Care, has spearheaded the planning efforts to ensure that the hospital system would be ready to store the vaccines upon arrival.

“We started planning this effort months ago. Just with anticipation that we would be in a situation where the vaccine would come and we needed to be ready for our community and the health care workers who support it.”

The vaccine must be stored between -60 and -80 degrees Celsius and can only be used within 5 days after it is initially taken out for administration. They must also be stored in a special freezer which Craig purchased months ago. He explained that freezers capable of correctly storing the vaccines are hard to come by as the prospect of the vaccine draws closer. He also stated that the freezers were a priority because Winchester Medical Center will serve as the distribution site for all of the Valley Health locations.

Bonnie Pitt, the Corporate Director of Pharmacy explained that the vaccines must be kept in a stable, frozen state until they are ready to be specially thawed for use. She went on to detail that when the vaccines are shipped, they will arrive packed in dry ice and must not be exposed to room temperature. She stressed that any fluctuations in temperature could affect the vaccine.

“There is a special procedure that we have to take it out of the storage containers and move it immediately, it cannot be exposed to room temperature, right into the ultra-cold freezer. So we have to document every step of the way, the different temperatures to make sure that it is viable and will work for our staff and the community.”

She also explained that the 5-day viability period of the vaccine allows Valley Health to prevent wasting any precious vaccines. She cited that in the event that an employee is unable to receive the vaccine during their scheduled slot, the vaccine can be used at a later time during the 5-day period.

Dr. Jeff Feit is the Vice President of Population Health and has been leading the vaccine distribution operation. He stated that Valley Health will prioritize vaccinating health care workers that face the highest risk of contracting COVID-19. He went onto explain that Valley Health has followed vaccine prioritization guidelines put forth by the Virginia Department of Health as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Health and Hospital Association.

This plan details that health care personnel (HCP) and long-term care facility (LTCF) residents will receive a first dose of the vaccine to “begin the inoculation process for nearly all members of Virginia’s two top-priority groups.” The plan also explains that weekly shipments are expected to begin after the initial shipment and will be divided among HCP and LTCF residents.

Dr. Feit did not pinpoint a specific time period when he believes the vaccine will be available for public distribution but hopes that people accept the validity of the vaccine as it becomes more available to the general public.

“The development of the vaccine went through the normal process: it went through Phase 1 where you give it to a few people and see how well it works, measure the responses. You give it to a second group of people and make sure that you see basic safety data. And then the third study, the Pfizer study, had 44,000 people in it. The studies of all of the different vaccines put together has over 100,000 people and the safety profile is fantastic.”

Dr. Feit also went on to explain that as a longtime medical professional, he trusts the data in medical journals and the experts who published them.

“I trust the people who have committed their lives to the science… The infectious disease specialists and the immunologists who have spent their lives developing expertise in these fields and my great hope is they’re going to look at this data and they’re going to say, ‘this is safe and everybody should take it.’ and I’m gonna believe them.”

Dr. Feit also expressed his immense gratitude for his fellow health care professionals who have worked tirelessly to help COVID patients and called the vaccine a blessing.