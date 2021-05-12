Valley Health opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Apple Blossom Mall

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health has opened a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic in an empty store in the Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester.

The store is beside Victoria’s Secret and will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. People can get vaccinated with or without an appointment. The clinic will give out either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People younger than 18 who are getting vaccinated need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian or have consent through the PrepMod vaccination site in order to get vaccinated.

