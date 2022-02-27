WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — February is American Heart Health month, doctors say they’re seeing an increase in cardiac arrests outside of the hospitals. Now they’re reminding people that it’s OK to step in and save a life with CPR.

Don’t be a bystander be a try-stander.

“If you just stand by and don’t do anything for someone that has collapsed and stop breathing, they will not survive with a good outcome.”

That’s what health experts at Valley Health are promoting. Kimberly Campbell is the American Heart Training Center Coordinator at Valley Health. Her years of experience make heart health personal to her.

“It actually happened to my father. My mom didn’t know what to do. And she felt very guilty afterward. I’ve also I worked in critical care I saw over and over and over again. People came in they hadn’t had CPR there. They either never survived, or they never woke up. And that’s no kind of outcome for anybody,” said Campbell.

Nurses say several people fear going to the hospital because of COVID-19 and now they’re seeing more and more suffering from cardiac arrests outside the hospital.

“It usually takes 10 to 15 minutes, especially in the rural area that we live for the rescue squad to get there. So even if they get there and start trying to resuscitate the person, they will not have a good outcome,” said Heather Bowers, Education and Accreditation Coordinator, and Chest Pain Coordinator at Valley Health.

Campbell and Bowers say do not be afraid to start CPR until paramedics arrive.

“If you see someone suddenly collapse and become unconscious? Or if you come across somebody and you can’t wake them up normally, then look to see if they’re breathing. If they’re not breathing, you should try pressing on the center of their chest and usually at a rate of 100 to 120 which is much faster than we used to do. But if you use the song staying alive, it may help them revive,” said Campbell.

“Chest compression alone on somebody that has had a cardiac arrest is Paramount,” said Bowers. “It mimics the pumping mechanism of your heart. So getting on the chest quickly. Also having somebody if possible getting an AED to help jump-start a defibrillator heart is also important,” she continued.

They say doing something is better than nothing. Bowers also wants to remind people about the good Samaritan Law, you cannot be held civilly liable for any act you do or don’t do when providing assistance or medical aid at the scene of an emergency.