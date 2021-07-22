Valley Health makes vaccines mandatory for employees

FILE – In this Monday, July 12, 2021, file photo, Karen Martin receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic hosted by James River Church West Campus in conjunction with Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield, Mo. COVID-19 cases have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates in some states and Fourth of July gatherings. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower rates, Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%, Nevada, 50.9%, Louisiana, 39.2% and Utah, 49.5%. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health will now make it mandatory for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to improve patient and employee safety unless they are approved for a medical or religious exemption.

New employees will be required to provide evidence of vaccination or finish the vaccine series two weeks before their start date. Managers and medical staff must provide proof of at least their first dose by August 16th, and the rest of staff members must receive at least their first dose by October 1st or be completely vaccinated by November 1st.

“The way we serve the community best is by having a vaccinated workforce by knowing that people come here and they can ensure their own safety when they come here to be patients and that is our mission,” Dr. Jeffrey Feit Valley Health’s Population and Community Health Officer.

Vaccines are free for employees and available at various valley health locations.