WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The pandemic has definitely put some pressure on health care workers across the country. With inflation increasing and everyday items becoming more and more expensive, Valley Health hospital leaders want to relieve some of that pressure by investing $17 million for employee compensations.

“Their gas is going up. Their food is going up their daycares going up all those things we understand and we want to make sure that your wages keep pace with it,” said Mark Nantz, President and CEO of Valley Health.

Every one of their 6,000 employees at Valley Health is a getting pay boost. Nantz says the investment is a token of appreciation.

“We wanted to make sure of is they knew that they were highly valued to us, and we wanted to give them every reason to stay and to continue to do the great work that they did,” said Nantz.

Like all hospitals across the country, Valley Health was hit by staffing shortages.

“It’s not just nursing, it’s pharmacy techs, it’s rad techs, it’s people who work in the kitchen. It’s people who work in patient registration. This — the labor shortage is the worst that I’ve seen in my entire life,” said Nantz.

He says when he had conversations talks to his staffing their main concerns are pay and staffing.

“You know I’d like to make more, and we need more people and I’m like I hear ya. And we’re trying to do both of those things.The main thing I can tell ya is that we’re listening, and we’re bringing that back and seeing what can we afford,” said Nantz.

Now they’re backing it up with action. Several employees will receive an increase based on market adjustments, higher wage or a 3% annual pay increase.

“I think they appreciate that and the money is definitely going to help the main thing for me is I wish it was more, but yes, we’ve had good feedback along the way,” said Nantz.

Employees should expect to see their new pay kick in around April. The CEO also says they’re looking into more ways to help their staff in areas like child care stipends and affordable healthcare benefits.