Valley Health Diabetes Prevention Program helps teach lasting healthy lifestyle habits

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — According to the CDC, more than 1 in 3 people in the U.S. have pre-diabetes. Valley Health is attempting to cut down on this statistic regionally with a diabetes prevention program.

The free program aims to target key behaviors that can cut down on your chance of getting diabetes which includes tracking exercise, stress management, and healthy eating.

“It’s a year-long program based on research that found that if people could lose 5-7 percent of their body weight, exercise 150 minutes a week moderate-intensity and eat healthy their risk of diabetes decreased by 58 percent,” said Jane O’Doherty, Valley Health Certified Diabetes Educator.

To help provide more opportunities for people to participate, the program is being offered virtually and in both English and Spanish.