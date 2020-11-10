Valley Health Corporation holds semi-annual meeting via Zoom

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Valley Health Corporation held its semi-annual meeting via Zoom to discuss recent developments and updates in the health system.

The corporation focused on six key updates-the community benefit report, the progress of the new Warren Memorial Hospital, COVID-19 response, Anthem of Virginia contract negotiations, Excellence in Performance awards, and clinical programs and capabilities growth.

The next Valley Health corporation meeting will be held on May 11th, 2021.

