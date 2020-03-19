Valley Health changes visitor guidelines

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–Valley Health implemented new regulations for visitors at their six hospital communities in parts of Virginia and West Virginia.

Starting Wednesday, Valley Health suspended visitation at its six hospital communities. This will be taken on a case-by-case basis for strong consideration toward visitors for patients in delivery and at the end of life. Valley Health will close its wellness and fitness centers at its six hospital communities as well.

Valley health said that they will not be putting up mobile hospitals at this time.