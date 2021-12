WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health is set to close its last stand-alone COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Apple Blossom Mall on Saturday, Dec. 11.

More than 12,000 shots have been administered at the clinic since it opened on May 12, 2021. Valley Health attributes the success of the clinic to having an interpreter available to patients, which helped eliminate language barriers.

People can still get vaccinated at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and health departments across the region.