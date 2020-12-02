Valley Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield strike agreement

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A new agreement has been reached that allows Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurance holders to remain in-network with Valley Health.

Specifics about the agreement were not disclosed. Anthem insurance holders will have in-network access to Valley Health through 2023. The new contract comes after months of negotiations between both parties.

When asked if people could expect any cost changes to services through Valley Health, the health system’s response, “Valley health will not change any charges related to this agreement.”

When asked if raised premiums could be expected for insurance holders as a result of the new contract, Anthem stated, “There are many factors that go into setting health insurance premiums….it would be premature to assume healthcare costs would rise for our members based solely on the new agreement reached with Valley Health.”

People with additional questions can contact Valley Health by calling 1-866-414-4576, or they can reach Anthem by calling Member Services with the number on the back of their member ID card.