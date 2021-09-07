Valley Assistance Network offering money to help with rent, utility, and mortgage payments

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s, Valley Assistance Network has rent, utility, and mortgage relief available for local residents.

Valley Assistance Network will give out $250,000 of housing assistance to residents in need.

“We can pay up to 2,000 dollars in rent and mortgage and up to 1000 dollars in utility assistance,” said Jennifer Hall Senior Director of Community Investment for United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

The money is for people who have either lost income or experienced hardship as a result of the pandemic.

“We’re seeing that a lot of families, they lost their jobs, they lost (a) significant amount of income and even though a lot of them are still working again it really is a struggle,” said Hall.

You can get an application by calling Valley Assistance Network or by going on United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s website.

“We had a single mom of five kids who really struggled. She was working in event catering, and a lot of those events had closed and weren’t happening so she lost a lot of income, and she was having trouble finding work because she had five kids who are doing online learning,” said Kelly Walker, health educator with Valley Health.

The money is federal money that was given to the city of Winchester through the Community Development Block Grant Program.