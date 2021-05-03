Valley Assistance Network moves to a new office space

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s Valley Assistance Network has relocated to a new office.

The new office is still on the United Way’s Our Health campus and is now located at 301 North Cameron Street in suite 202. United Way said the expansion came from growth in clients and a need for a larger space to serve those clients, especially during the pandemic. The new space has several full offices, confidential meeting places, and a conference room.

Valley Assistance Network plans to expand services for budgetary counseling and one on one work with clients with the new space.