Vaccine outreach event to be held in Winchester

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A COVID-19 vaccine outreach event has been announced by the health department for the City of Winchester to help get more shots in arms

The vaccination event will happen at Frederick Douglass Park on April 13 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In order to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at the event, you have to meet three requirements: be a City of Winchester resident, be available for your 2nd dose on May 11th between 10 am and 2 pm, and fall under the vaccination phase 1B or 1C category in Virginia

The event will have a limit of 200 vaccines.

To register for the event, visit here or call Sheriff Taylor or Deputy Post at 540-667-5770-EXT 457.