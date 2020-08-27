Vaccinations required for school children, including those doing virtual learning

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Calling all seventh graders in the Northern Shenandoah Valley! It’s time to get vaccinated for school.

The Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District held a walk-up vaccination clinic, providing TDAP, HPV, and Meningococcal shots for students. According to Virginia state law, the immunizations are mandatory, even for students who may be attending school virtually.

“These immunizations are important for the prevention of diseases they can be devastating if they occur,” said Dr. Colin Greene, Director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.

There will be other vaccination clinics in the coming weeks in Woodstock and Luray.