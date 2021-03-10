Vaccination frustrations: Northern Virginia

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Compared to the rest of the nation, Virginia ranks 6th for vaccine distribution, having administered 86% of doses received. Despite the millions of shots administered, those who are still waiting for their appointment are voicing their frustrations.

“Everywhere I would try to go. Private pharmacies, my doctor’s offices, my different health organizations, everywhere was a dead end,” said Leslie Anne Ross, a Manassas City resident.

Ross is in the 1B group with diabetes. She is happy to see residents getting vaccinated, but feels as though she’s going in circles.

“Hearing from friends on Facebook saying, ‘I got the vaccine’, and knowing they’re twenty years younger than me… It’s really frustrating because I’m not getting anywhere,” she said.

Chantilly resident Marie Bell said the state needs to do a better job of prioritizing the vaccine. She has spent months trying to get an appointment for her boyfriend’s father.

“He’s a 71-year-old veteran,” said Bell. “I find it sad that people are having to drive to Pennsylvania and other states or other parts of Virginia.”

Another issue of concern for residents centers around scheduling appointments. Chris DeMay, a Northern Virginia resident, started a Facebook group called NoVa Vaccine Hunters, which has garnered 7.4 thousand members in its first three weeks. He created the group to help others, after experiencing frustration trying to find an appointment for his mother.

“There are people who make reservations that get canceled, there are people who can’t find a reservation even if they qualify,” said DeMay.

However, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says it’s key for residents to update their profile information to increase the speed of appointments.

In a statement to WDVM, the VDH said the questions could affect people’s eligibility.

Vaccine supply is increasing in Virginia and across the nation, increasing the opportunity for vaccinations. Local health departments are in charge of scheduling and administering vaccination events in their local health districts. These events, for the most part, are closed “POD” — point of dispensing — for specific targeted priority groups, such as PreK-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers or persons ages 16 years through 64 years with certain underlying medical conditions. Local health districts will be including additional Phase 1B Frontline Essential Worker groups to their vaccination lists. This is also why we urge the public to update their pre-registration records. Virginia Department of Health

18% of Virginia’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, and roughly 850,000 residents are fully vaccinated.