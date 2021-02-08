Vaccinate Virginia, live town hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccines

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health and medical experts from across the state will join 8News and anchor Juan Conde for a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 7 pm to 8 pm, to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. This live stream will be followed by a special online stream from 8 to 8:30 pm.
The panelists will provide answers and direction on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine, distribution, myths and misinformation, registration response, guidance on health care, financial, educational, and outreach resources.
FOLLOW THE CONVERSATION
See the questions people are asking and follow the conversation on social media. Search for #VaccinateVirginia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
THE MEDICAL EXPERTS
- Dr. Danny Avula – Virginia’s Covid-19 Vaccine Coordinator
- Dr. Norm Oliver – State Health Commissioner
- Dr. Traci J. Deshazor – Deputy Secretary of the Commonwealth
- Dr. Cameron Webb – President Biden’s Covid-19 Response Team
- Cecilia Barbosa – Chairwoman of the health committee for the Virginia Latino Advisory Board
- Dr. Robert Winn- Director of VCU Massey Cancer Center
- Cynthia Morrow – Director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
