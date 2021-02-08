Vaccinate Virginia, live town hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccines

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health and medical experts from across the state will join 8News and anchor Juan Conde for a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 7 pm to 8 pm, to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. This live stream will be followed by a special online stream from 8 to 8:30 pm.

The panelists will provide answers and direction on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine, distribution, myths and misinformation, registration response, guidance on health care, financial, educational, and outreach resources.

FOLLOW THE CONVERSATION

See the questions people are asking and follow the conversation on social media. Search for #VaccinateVirginia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

THE MEDICAL EXPERTS