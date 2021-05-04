Vaccinate Virginia: A virtual town hall answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — 8News is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. Watch live on Tuesday, May 4, when medical experts from across the state join us for a virtual town hall hosted by anchor Juan Conde.

The panelists will provide answers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, myths and misinformation, guidance on health care and more.

Dr. Danny Avula , Virginia Vaccine Coordinator

, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Taison Bell , Assistant Professor of Medicine, Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, University of Virginia

, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, University of Virginia Dr. Norm Oliver , Virginia State Health Commissioner

, Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Sergio Rimola , OBGYN, Inova Health System

, OBGYN, Inova Health System Dr. Karen Shelton , Director Mount Rogers Health District, Virginia Department of Health

, Director Mount Rogers Health District, Virginia Department of Health Dr. David Switzer, Medical Director, Population Health, Valley Health System

Tune in Tuesday, May 4, from 7 to 8 pm and a special online stream from 8 to 8:30 pm.