Vaccinate Virginia: A virtual town hall answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — 8News is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. Watch live on Tuesday, May 4, when medical experts from across the state join us for a virtual town hall hosted by anchor Juan Conde.

The panelists will provide answers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, myths and misinformation, guidance on health care and more.

THE MEDICAL EXPERTS

  • Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator
  • Dr. Taison Bell, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, University of Virginia
  • Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia State Health Commissioner
  • Dr. Sergio Rimola, OBGYN, Inova Health System
  • Dr. Karen Shelton, Director Mount Rogers Health District, Virginia Department of Health
  • Dr. David Switzer, Medical Director, Population Health, Valley Health System

Tune in Tuesday, May 4, from 7 to 8 pm and a special online stream from 8 to 8:30 pm.

