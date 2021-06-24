Vaccinate Virginia: A virtual town hall answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — 8News is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch live on Thursday, June 24, when medical experts from across the state join us for a virtual town hall. The panelists will answer your questions about vaccinations for teens and children and what to expect as we approach the upcoming school year.

FOLLOW THE CONVERSATION

Follow the conversation and send us your questions on social media. Search for #VaccinateVirginia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

THE MEDICAL EXPERTS

Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu , Director of Health, Fairfax County

, Director of Health, Fairfax County Dr. Danny Avula , Virginia Vaccine Coordinator

, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Taison Bell , Assistant Professor of Medicine, Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, University of Virginia

, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, University of Virginia Dr. Percita Ellis , Pediatrician, Rockbridge Area Health Center

, Pediatrician, Rockbridge Area Health Center Rita McClenny , President and CEO, Virginia Tourism Corporation

, President and CEO, Virginia Tourism Corporation Dr. Jose Munoz, Professor, Children’s Hospital of Richmond, Pediatrics, Div. of Infectious Diseases

INFORMATION AND RESOURCES