VA sees more crash fatalities in 2020 involving drivers without seatbelts

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Despite fewer people being on the road, the Commonwealth saw an increase in fatalities due to drivers not wearing seatbelts.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, approximately 13% more people who weren’t wearing their seat belts were killed in crashes in 2020, compared to 2019 (343 compared to 304). The DMV also found that 15% of Virginia drivers don’t buckle up when they’re behind the wheel.

As residents are gearing up for summer travel, the DMV reminds drivers to always wear a seatbelt.

“Not only is wearing a seatbelt the law, but it is also a simple act of kindness for yourself and those who love you,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seat belts save more than 11,000 lives in the United States each year.