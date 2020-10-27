VA officials Warner and Wexton discuss Loudoun’s hospitality and tourism

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — U.S Senator Mark Warner and U.S Representative Jennifer Wexton came together to discuss how Congress can better support hospitality and tourism.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia tourism has gone down 35% according to Warner. Business owners, and Presidents/ CEO’s within Loudoun County gathered to discuss what protections are in place for the industry, including returning safely to work and providing assistance for workers through the Paycheck Security Act.

In March Sen. Warner personally negotiated with the Trump Administration to establish tax credits and other incentives to help small businesses keep workers on the payroll and keep them from going out of business as part of the Cares Act relief package.

“Ingenuity of the hospitality industry really has been unviewed, the fact that you had to go through an unprecedented shutdown and then have to find ways to accommodate in a safe fashion,” said Warner.

Attendee Beth Erickson, President/Ceo of Visit Loudoun’s concern was getting back to business in Loudoun County and the restrictions for people coming back to work so businesses can flow again.

“I think that we need are to make sure the protections are in place and then have people feel like they’re safe to come back, but right now it’s an agency by agency basis and that’s not a good recipe for it,” said Wexton.

Under Senator Warner’s proposal, he’s pushing for the federal government to help cover the wages of employees affected by COVID-19 and he’s also a cosponsor of the Restaurants Act to support Virginia’s restaurants and help them deal with the long term consequences of the economic and health crises.