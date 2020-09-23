VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is holding a flu shot campaign to encourage inmates to get vaccinated, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release, the VADOC said that inmates who choose to get a flu vaccine will receive a care package with “snacks and goodies.”
The campaign is to prevent multiple cases of both the flu and COVD-19. Staff are also able to obtain a free flu shot.
“This campaign is a priority for us. We join national health experts in encouraging everyone to get their flu shots. This effort is especially important this year, as we battle the combined effects of a traditional flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic.”VADOC Director Harold Clarke
The program runs from October to December.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- VA Dept. of Corrections offers care packages to encourage inmates to get flu shots
- Free COVID-19 testing planned in Jackson County, WV
- Loudoun County Public Schools will allow more students to return to school in person
- Second stimulus checks: How SCOTUS battle could derail $1,200 direct payments
- Fairfax County will allow some students to return to class in-person this October
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App