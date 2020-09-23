VA Dept. of Corrections offers care packages to encourage inmates to get flu shots

The VADOC is offering incentives to encourage inmates to get a flu shot.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is holding a flu shot campaign to encourage inmates to get vaccinated, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the VADOC said that inmates who choose to get a flu vaccine will receive a care package with “snacks and goodies.”

The campaign is to prevent multiple cases of both the flu and COVD-19. Staff are also able to obtain a free flu shot.

“This campaign is a priority for us. We join national health experts in encouraging everyone to get their flu shots. This effort is especially important this year, as we battle the combined effects of a traditional flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

VADOC Director Harold Clarke

The program runs from October to December.

