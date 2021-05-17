USPS unveils Heritage Breeds stamp collection, holds unveiling at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate

The stamps feature endangered breeds of farm animals that lived on George Washington’s land.

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (WDVM) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) revealed their new Commemorative Forever stamp collection, featuring farm animals dating back to America’s earliest days.

The reveal took place at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate, where the president raised the pre-industrial livestock.

“These animals are enjoying renewed attention, for their versatility, their adaptability and unique genetic traits,” said Steven Monteith, chief customer and marketing officer for USPS.

What used to be common breeds on farms are now a rare sight, since the mainstream adoption of American agriculture. Many heritage breeds are endangered or extinct.

Stamp photographer Aliza Eliazarov says having her work printed on millions of stamps is an honor, but the goal is to make others aware of the dying breeds.

“Six of the animals featured on the stamps are currently considered critically endangered. This means that the breed’s estimated global population is less than 2,000,” said Elizazarov.

Thanks to northeastern farmers who still raise the heritage breeds, the animals quite literally leaped off the page and into real life. Guests were able to come out and actually interact with the animals featured in the heritage breed collection.

Out of 40,000 submissions for ideas, USPS chose the heritage breeds collection to help spark a conversation for a greener future in farming.

“The heritage livestock and poultry on these stamps, together with more than 150 other breeds, are foraging a new culinary heritage in America. They’re supporting sustainable forestry, and contributing to home-crafted textiles and arts,” said Alison Martin, Ph.D., executive director for the Livestock Conservancy.

The pane contains a total of 10 photographs of different heritage breed animals.