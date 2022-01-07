USDA increases funding for school meals

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is helping schools nationwide to serve nutritious food to children. In Virginia, students will also receive those benefits.

About $750 million will go to school meal programs this year. The investment will ensure federal reimbursements keep pace with food and operational costs while providing children with healthy meals at school.

The investment is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s effort to prioritize school meal programs and navigate the current challenges.

“This increase in reimbursement from the USDA is going to ease those pressures and help them stretch their budgets to continue making these meal programs possible for our kids,” said Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia.

School lunch reimbursement rates usually do not increase during the school year, but the USDA allowed schools to benefit from it due to the pandemic.