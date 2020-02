USCPSC has asked New High Tech Enterprise company to recall the product

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM)– The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning the public about a new high-tech hoverboard that could be dangerous.

The USCPSC says the new high-tech X1-5 hoverboard batteries can overheat, which can lead to a fire hazard or other serious injuries including death.

