USA gymnastics coach arrested for sexual assault in Prince William County

HAYMARKET, Va. (WDVM) — A USA gymnastics coach was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a girl at a residence in Prince William County.

Authorities charged Sergio Galvez, 47, with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.

The alleged incidents happened between August 2007 and November 2008 when Galvez was a coach at Capital Gymnastics National Training Center in Burke, Virginia.

Police say the victim, who was between 16 and 17 years old at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by Galvez on more than one occasion. Galvez was the victim’s coach while she was training at Capital Gymnastics.

“Those three charges are all the same it’s taking indecent liberties with a minor by a custodian and a custodian is basically anyone who has kind of like a supervisor relationship or any sort of custodial role over an individual usually a juvenile,” said Sergeant Jonathan Perok, spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.

Police say the alleged incidents happened at a home in Haymarket, Virginia.