US Army Corps of Engineers Division leadership changes hands

WINCHESTER, Va (WDVM) — The United States Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division celebrated a change of leadership in Winchester, Va. Wednesday.

At the National Guard Armory, Col. Mark Quander transferred command to Army Col. Christopher Beck during a change of command ceremony.

Quander was nominated by Congress for promotion to the rank of Brigadier General and will be leaving the Transatlantic Division for a new position as the Commandant of the U.S. Army Engineer School in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

Quander thanked his fellow leaders for their efforts to bring stability to the Middle East.

“It takes a dedicated team of professionals and caring leaders to make this vision a reality,” Quander said. “And never doubt for a minute that our competitive advantage in this army are our people.”

Colonel Beck most recently served as Director in the Office of the Chief of Engineers.