UPDATE: Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office identify victims in Fourth of July shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNT, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims of Fourth of July’s double shooting.

The victims are Fred Swick, 39, of Spotsylvania, and Joe Swick, 38, of Spotsylvania. The men were brothers.

Danny Lee Huffman, 48, of Spotsylvania, has been charged with the shooting death of two brothers.

Spotsylvania Emergency Communications said they received a 911 call at 10:15 p.m. last night. When deputies arrived in the area of Fox Run Drive, they found the two brothers dead in a vehicle in the middle of the road.

The department said they are still investigating the incident, but believe it is related to road rage.

Huffman was in the car with his 17-year-old son during the incident and was the person who called 911. He had a cut on his arm which was treated when first responders arrived at the scene. The weapon Huffman used was found in a pond on a nearby property.

Huffman has been charged with two counts of Malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony child endangerment. The Sheriff’s Office said his charges will likely be upgraded in the next coming days. The weapon used was found in a pond on the property of Mr. Huffman by divers of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s office.

Huffman is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond.

