UPDATE: Roads closed due to Roanoke, Southside area flooding, as of Friday morning

UPDATE 7:59 a.m.: VA-116N at Jubal Early Highway in Franklin County is closed due to the road washing out. It happened shortly before 6:30 Friday morning.
- VA-116N- Jubal Early Hwy- at Coopers Cove Rd; Rt. 681E/W
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The following road closures were reported in Roanoke City due to flooding, as of 1:15 a.m. Friday.
- 3500 Block of Oliver Rd., NE
- 3600 Block of Oliver Rd., NE
- 400 Block of Huntington Rd., NE
- Wiley Dr., SW between Crystal Spring Ave. & Franklin Rd., SW
- 13th St., NE & Baldwin Ave., NE
- 2200 Block of Wise Ave., SE
- Crestmoor Dr., SW (Bridge)
- 2200 block of Mt. Vernon Rd
- Cravens Creek/Deyerle Rd., SW
- 400 Block Arbor Ave., SE
- 1900 Block Belleview Ave., SE
- 700 Orange Ave., NE
- 13th St., NE / Mason Mill
- Winchester Ave., SW & Winona Ave., SW
- 2100 Block of Bennington St., SE
Danville
Botetourt County
- VA-43N Parkway Dr from Main St; US-11N/S; Bridge St
- VA-43S Parkway Dr from Bridge St S; Rt. 1307N
- Rt. 657N Rainbow Forest Dr from Woodlawn Ave; Rt. 1435E/W
- Rt. 632S from Thrasher Rd; Rt. 601E/W
- Rt. 658S Crossover from Blue Ridge Blvd; US- 460E, US-221N; Welchs Run Rd
- Rt. 651W Sunset Ave from Sunset Ct; Rt. 824E/W
- Rt. 657S Rainbow Forest Dr at Woodlawn Ave; Rt. 1435E/W
- Rt. 600S Little Catawba Creek Rd at Catawba Rd, Rt. 779E
- Rt. 615S at Craig Creek Rd at Botetourt Rd; US-220N/S; VA-42N/S, US-220N/S; Craig Creek Rd
- Rt. 651E Sunset Ave at Sunset Ct; Rt. 824E/W
- Rt. 658N Crossover at Blue Ridge Blvd; US-460E, US-221N; Welchs Run Rd
- Rt. 600N Little Catawba Creek Rd at Catawba Rd; Rt. 779E
- Rt. 615N Craig Creek Rd at Botetourt Rd, VA-42N/S; US-220N/S; Craig Creek Rd
- Rt. 683W Patterson Trl at Botetourt Rd; US-220N/S
Floyd County
- Rt. 706W Thunderstruck Rd at Sowers Rd; Sowers Rd NE; Rt. 705N/S
- Rt. 706W Thunderstruck Rd at Slusher Store Rd; Slusher Store Rd NE; Rt. 705N/S
- Rt. 683S at Floyd Hwy; Floyd HwyN; US-221N/S
- 706E Thunderstruck Rd at Sowers Rd; Sowers Rd NE; Rt. 705N/S
- Rt. 706E Thunderstruck Rd at Slusher Store Rd; Slusher Store Rd NE; Rt. 705N/S
- Rt. 795N at Bear Ridge Rd; Bear Ridge Rd SE; Rt. 649E/W
- Rt. 795S at Bear Ridge Rd; Bear Ridge Rd SE; Rt. 649E/W
- Rt. 683N at Floyd Hwy; Floyd Hwy N; US-221N/S
Franklin County
- VA-116N- Jubal Early Hwy- at Coopers Cove Rd; Rt. 681E/W
- Rt. 736S Madcap Rd from Deyerle Knob Rd; Rt. 737E/W
- Rt. 781E Pernello Rd from Franklin St; Sawmill Rd; VA-40E/W; Rt. 752N/S
- Rt. 640W Turners Creek Rd from Five Mile Mountain Rd; Rt. 748E/W
- Rt. 929E Briar Mountain Rd from Briar Mountain Rd; Dead End
- Rt. 672N Inglewood Rd at Burnt Chimney Rd; Rt. 670E/W
- Rt. 684S Boones Mill Rd at Virgil H. Goode Hwy; US-220N
- Rt. 736N Madcap Rd at Old Forge Rd; Rt. 756 E/W
- Rt. 697E Brick Church Rd at Teel Ct; Rt. 1460N/S
- Rt. 709S Blue Bend Rd at Blue Bend Rd; Grassy Hill Rd; Rt. 919N/S; Rt. 909E/W
- Rt. 781W Pernello Rd at Franklin St; Sawmill Rd; VA-40E/W; Rt. 752N/S
- Rt. 726N Wades Gap Rd at Hicks Hollow Rd; Rt. 664N/S
- Rt. 929W Briar Mountain Rd at Briar Mountain Rd; Dead End
- Rt. 643S Coles Creek Rd at Calico Rock Rd; Rt. 821N/S
- Rt. 697W Brick Church Rd at Teel Ct; Rt. 1460N/S
- Rt. 860 E Shooting Creek Rd at Shooting Creek Rd; Shooting Creek Rd SE; Rt. 860N/S
- Rt. 640E Turners Creek Rd at Five Mile Mountain Rd; Rt. 748E/W
- Rt. 690S Pembrook Rd at Prillaman Switch Rd; Rt. 767N/S
- Rt. 672S Inglewood Rd at Burnt Chimney Rd; Rt. 670E/W
- Rt. 789S Dry Hill Rd at Buffalo Ridge Rd; Rt. 788N/S
- Rt. 690N Pembrook Rd at Prillaman Switch Rd; Rt. 767N/S
- Rt. 657S Red Valley Rd at Bonbrook Mill Rd; Rt. 635N/S
- Rt. 860W Shooting Creek Rd at Shooting Creek Rd; Shooting Creek Rd SE; Rt. 860N/S
- Rt. 759N Rufus Rd at Fork Mountain Rd; Rt. 608N/S
- Rt. 726S Wades Gap Rd at Hicks Hollow Rd; Rt. 664N/S
- Rt. 728N Leaning Oak Rd at Green Level Rd; Rt. 664N/S
- Rt. 657N Red Valley Rd at Bonbrook Mill Rd; Rt. 635N/S
- Rt. 709N Blue Bend Rd at Blue Bend Rd; Grassy Hill Rd; Rt. 919N/S; Rt. 909E/W
- Rt. 684N Boones Mill Rd at Virgil H. Goode Hwy; US-220N
- Rt. 759S Rufus Rd at Fork Mountain Rd; Rt. 608N/S
- Rt. 643N Coles Creek Rd at Calico Rock Rd; Rt. 821N/S
- Rt. 728S Leaning Oak Rd at Green Level Rd; Rt. 693E/W
- Rt. 789N Dry Hill Rd at Buffalo Ridge Rd; Dry Hill Rd; Rt. 788N/S
Giles County
- Rt. 670S Flat Hollow Rd at White Pine Rd; Rt. 667N/S
- Rt. 759S Trivett Farm Ln at Pleasant Hill Dr; Wolf Creek Hwy; Wolf Creek Rd; VA-61E/W
- Rt. 708S Bales Rd at Green Valley Rd; Rt. 663 E/W
- Rt. 722N Glen Alton Rd at Big Stony Creek Rd; Rt. 635E/W
- Rt. 670N Flat Hollow Rd at White Pine Rd; Rt. 667N/S
- Rt. 625N Goodwins Ferry Rd at Big Falls Rd; Goodwins Ferry Rd; Rt. 625N/S
- Rt. 760N Morehead Rd at Wolf Creek Rd; VA-61E/W
- Rt. 613S Mountain Lake Rd at Cabin Ln; Rocky Mount Rd; Rt. 721E/W
- Rt. 649W Lurich Rd at East River Mountain Rd; Lurich Rd; Rt. 704E/W
- Rt. 608E Brickyard Rd at Apache Rd; Rt. 777N/S
- Rt. 636N Ripplemead Rd at Pyrtle Rd; Rt. 1506N/S
- Rt. 759N Trivett Farm Ln at Pleasant Hill Dr; Wolf Creek Hwy; Wolf Creek Rd; VA- 61E/W
- Rt. 749W Bane Rd at Bane Rd; Rt. 811N/S
- 749E Bane Rd at Bane Rd; Rt. 811N/S
- Rt. 608W Brickyard Rd at Apache Rd; Rt. 777N/S
- Rt. 623S Rye Hollow Rd at Green Valley Rd; Rt. 663E/W
- Rt. 636S Ripplemead Rd at Pyrtle Rd; Rt. 1506N/S
- Rt. 604E Zells Mill Rd at Covered Bridge Ln; Mountain Lake Rd; Rt. 700N/S
- Rt. 708N Bales Rd at Green Valley Rd; Rt. 663E/W
- Rt. 625N New Zion Rd at Virginia Ave; US-460E
- Rt. 623N Rye Hollow Rd at Green Valley Rd; Rt. 663E/W
- Rt. 622W at Old Dept St; Rt. 707N/S
- Rt. 649E Lurich Rd at East River Mountain Rd; Lurich Rd; Rt. 704E/W
- Rt. 697N Doc Carr Rd at Doc Carr Rd; Dead End
- Rt. 625S New Zion Rd at Virginia Ave; US- 460E
- Rt. 703E Old Furnace Rd at Blue Grass Trl; VA-42N/S
- Rt. 697S Doc Carr Rd at Doc Carr Rd; Dead End
- Rt. 604W Zells Mill Rd at Covered Bridge Ln; Mountain Lake Rd, Rt. 700N/S
- Rt. 722S Glen Alton Rd at Big Stony Creek Rd; Rt. 635E/W
- Rt. 703W Old Furnace Rd at Blue Grass Trl; VA-42N/S
- Rt. 622E at Old Depot St; Rt. 707N/S
- Rt. 625S Goodwins Ferry Rd at Big Falls Rd; Goodwins Ferry Rd; Rt. 625N/S
- Rt. 692S Big Rock Rd at Big Rock Rd; Big Walker Dr; Pulaski Giles Tpke; Sky Island Dr; Stump Ln; Wabash Rd; VA-42N/S, VA-100N/S
- Rt. 692N Big Rock Rd at Big Rock Rd; Big Walker Dr; Pulaski Giles Tpke; Sky Island Dr; Stump Ln; Wabash Rd; VA-42N/S, VA-100N/S
- Rt. 613N Mountain Lake Rd at Cabin Ln; Rocky Mount Rd; Rt. 721E/W
- Rt. 760S Morehead Rd at Wolf Creek Rd; VA-61E/W
Montgomery County
- Rt. 625S at Norris Run Rd; Rt. 708E/W
- Rt. 660W Crab Creek Rd at Switchback Rd; Rt. 719N/S
- Rt. 603E North Fork Rd at the ramp from and to I-81S
- Rt. 636W Seneca Hollow Rd at Seneca Hollow Rd; Rt. 821N/S
- Rt. 669E Fairview Church Rd at Dairy Rd; Rt. 670N/S
- Rt. 603W North Fork Rd at the ramp from and to I-81S
- Rt. 609N Fishers View Rd at Fishers View Ln NE; Serenity Dr, Timber Rd; Rt. 609E/W
- Rt. 605N at Radford
- Rt. 722N Lavender Rd at Dead End
- Rt. 634N Boners Run Rd at Boners Run Rd; Boone Rd; Rt. 609N/S
- Rt. 712E Taylor Hollow Rd at Lusters Gate Rd; Rt. 723N/S
- Rt. 716S Little Camp Rd at Riner Rd; Webbs Mill N Rd; VA-8N/S
- Rt. 609S Fishers View Rd at Fishers View Ln NE; Serenity Dr; Timber Rd; Rt. 609E/W
- Rt. 712W Taylor Hollow Rd at Lusters Fate Rd; Rt. 723N/S
- Rt. 669W Fairview Church Rd at Dairy Rd; Rt. 670N/S
- Rt. 625N Big Falls Rd at Mccoy Rd; Rt. 652E/W
- Rt. 755E Persimmon Rd at Persimmon Rd; Dead End
- Rt. 625N at Norris Run Rd; Rt. 708E/W
- Rt. 626W Lafayette Rd at Walthall St; Wells St; Rt. 740E/W
- Rt. 755W Persimmon Rd at Persimmon Rd; Dead End
- Rt. 636E Seneca Hollow Rd at Seneca Hollow Rd; Rt. 821N/S
- Rt. 626E Lafayette Rd at Walthall St; Wells St; Rt. 740E/W
- Rt. 722S Lavender Rd at Dead End
- Rt. 660E Crab Creek Rd at Switchback Rd; Rt. 719N/S
- Rt. 716N Little Camp Rd at Homestead Rd; T-Intersection
- Rt. 605S at Radford
- Rt. 730W Country Acres Rd at Mount Tabor Rd; Rt. 624N/S
- Rt. 730E Country Acres Rd at Mount Tabor Rd; Rt. 624N/S
- Rt. 634S Boners Run Rd at Boners Run Rd; Boone Rd; Rt. 609N/S
- Rt. 625S Big Falls Rd at Mccoy Rd; Rt. 652E/W
Pulaski County
- Rt. 611E Wilderness Rd at Hazel Hollow Rd; Rt. 626N/S
- Rt. 600N Parrott River Rd at Dry Branch Rd; Rt. 602E/W
- Rt. 626N Hazel Hollow Rd at Lee Hwy;/S; US-11N
- Rt. 653E Clarks Ferry Rd at Boyd Rd; Ledge Rock Rd; Pine Run Rd; Shulls Ln; Rt. 609E/W
- Rt. 601W Little Creek Rd at Little Creek Hwy; Little Creek Rd; Robinson Tract Rd; Rt. 601E/W (Bland County)
- Rt. 777W at Julia Simpkins Rd; Rt. 777E/W
- Rt. 726E Sayers Rd at Wysor Rd; VA-100N/S
- Rt. 626S Hazel Hollow Rd at Lee Hwy; /S; US-11N
- Rt. 726W Sayers Rd at Wysor Rd; VA-100N/S
- Rt. 626S Hazel Hollow Rd at Lee Hwy; /S; US-11N
- Rt. 726W Sayers Rd at Wysor Rd; VA-100N/S
- Rt. 643N Thornspring Rd at Alum Spring Rd, Rt. 636E/W
- Rt. 602E at Dead End
- Rt. 611W Wilderness Rd at Hazel Hollow Rd; Rt. 626N/S
- Rt. 602W at Dead End
- Rt. 693W Julia Simpkins Rd at Clark Rd; Julia Simpkins Rd; Rt. 777E/W
- Rt. 653W Clarks Ferry Rd at Boyd Rd; Ledge Rock Rd; Pine Run Rd; Shulls Ln; Rt. 609E/W
- Rt. 643S Thornspring Rd at Alum Spring Rd; Rt. 636E/W
- Rt. 600S Parrott River Rd at Dry Branch Rd; Rt. 602E/W
- Rt. 601E Little Creek Rd at Little Creek Hwy; Little Creek Rd; Robinson Tract Rd; Rt. 601E/W (Bland County)
Roanoke County
- Rt. 1897N from Orlando Ave; Rt. 1859 E/W
- Rt. 612W from Slings Gap Rd; Rt. 612E/W (Franklin County)
- Rt. 1813S Estes St. from Hugh Ave; Rt. 1814 E/W
- Rt. 779W Keffer from Catawba Valley Dr; VA-311N/S
- Rt. 740N Carvins Cove Rd from Apache Rd; Shawnee Trl; Rt. 773E/W
- Rt. 699S from Bradshaw Rd; Rt. 622E/W
- Rt. 699N from Bradshaw Rd, Rt. 622E/W
- Rt. 1821N Greenway Dr from Williamson Rd; US-11N/S
- Rt. 694S Twelve Oclock Knob Rd from Canyon Rd, Lost Mountain Rd; Ridgelea Estates Dr; Ridgelea Rd; Twelve Oclock Knob Rd, Rt. 695E/W
- Rt. 1813N Estes St from Hugh Ave; Rt. 1814E/W
- Rt. 639S W River Rd from Bohon Hollow Rd; Rt. 734N/S
- Rt. 639N W River Rd fromBohon Hollow Rd; Rt. 734N/S
- Rt. 680N Little Bear Rd from Fort Lewis Church Rd; Stanley Farm Rd; Rt. 777N/S
- Rt. 680S Little Bear Rd from Fort Lewis Church Rd; Stanley Farm Rd; Rt. 777N/S
- Rt. 694N Twelve Oclock Rd from Canyon Rd; Lost Mountain Rd; Ridgelea Estates Dr; Ridgelea Rd; Rt. 695E/W
- Rt. 1897S from Orlando Ave; Rt. 1859E/W
- Rt. 1821S Greenway Dr from Williamson Rd; US-11N/S
- Rt. 740S Carvins Cove Rd from Apache Rd; Shawnee Trl; Rt. 773E/W
- Rt. 612E from Roanoke County Line
- Rt. 779E Keffer from Catawba Valley Dr; VA-311N/S
South Boston
U.S. 501/Huell Matthews Highway is closed from Watkins Bridge to the U.S. 58 intersection. Traffic is re-routed via U.S. 360.
Get the full list of current road closures from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Salem District.
