Update: police officer who struck, killed pedestrian is identified

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department has identified the police officer who struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday. Mason District Officer Reed Miller, who was reportedly an officer with the department for two years with a total of four years’ experience in law enforcement, has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit are waiting for the autopsy report by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME). On Friday, the police department announced it had been completed.

Police said the victim, Carlos Romeo Montoya, 40, was crossing in an intersection on Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road at around midnight when Miller hit him. According to police cruiser in-car video, Montoya was within the crosswalk. Miller remained on scene and tried to revive Montoya, who died at the hospital. The posted speed limit for Arlington Boulevard in that area is 45 miles per hour.

Police say the officer was responding to a call for service for disorderly subjects.