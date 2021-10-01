UPDATE: Police confirm Petersburg High School social media threat is not credible

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools cancelled classes for Petersburg High School on Friday after a threat was made on social media. The picture circulating online included a gun outfitted with a high capacity magazine and a message implying someone intended to bring it to school.

The school district notified families of the closure after school hours on Thursday. Less than an hour after the cancellation was announced police told 8News that they’d determined the threat was not credible.

Police found out which student shared the photo and they are now facing criminal charges. The student will be disciplined by the school as well.

Petersburg High School leadership said that the school takes these threats seriously. The initial statement explained that the Friday closure was a precautionary measure.

The school district is opting to keep the high school closed despite the update from police.

“We know that it has been posted numerous, numerous times. So, we wanted to take every safety precaution that we can to ensure that our students and our staff are safe tomorrow,” said Petersburg superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin.

Kids will still need to participate in their classes virtually through Schoology on Friday.

Other school districts like Henrico County have seen pictures of guns with threatening messages circulating in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a shooting did occur at a high school in Newport News.