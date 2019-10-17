Update: police arrest suspect allegedly involved in Tuesday’s shooting in Arlington

Police believe the suspect and victim were arguing.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting that happened around Shirlington Rd. on Tuesday evening.

Police located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound on 24th St. S. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the suspect and victim were arguing when Joshua Hueston allegedly shot the victim. He was arrested without incident on Wednesday evening and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Hueston is being held without bond.