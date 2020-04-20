UPDATE: Over 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

"We need to be clear, things are not going back exactly like they were before, together we can figure out how to build a new normal."

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– The latest information on the Coronavirus pandemic is increasing.

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 8,537 Virginians have tested positive for Coronavirus, an increase of 484 cases than yesterday. Health officials said the virus has taken the lives of over 200 people.

“We need to be clear, things are not going back exactly like they were before, together we can figure out how to build a new normal.”

Virginia Department of health said there has been 1,422 hospitalizations.