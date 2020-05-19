Update: One of the two drivers in Manassas fatal hit and run identified

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Updated: Prince William County police have identified and charged one of the two drivers in a fatal hit and run in Manassas.

According to officials, Walner Alberto Pichinte Echeverria is the driver of the Nissan Xterra, one of two vehicles involved in the fatal hit and run crash that occurred in the area of Sudley Rd and Balls Ford Rd around 5 a.m. in Manassas on May 6.

Officials are still seeking the identity of the second driver in the Toyota Corolla that initially struck the victim. The vehicle is likely to have damage to the passenger side of the front bumper and missing the passenger side mirror, officials say.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a web tip to pwcgov.org/policetip.

This is a developing story and will be updated.