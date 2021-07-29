Update on NoVA bird mortality event

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — In late May, wildlife managers in multiple states began receiving reports of sick and dying birds experiencing eye issues and neurological symptoms. Since early June, reports submitted to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) have fallen 50%.

In the past two weeks, wildlife rehabilitation veterinarians in the affected area and the Animal Rescue League of Arlington (ARLA) staff have only reported a total of two observations of affected birds.

The Virginia DWR is conducting diagnostic investigations alongside other states involved in the mortality event to determine the cause.

The Virginia DWR is still recommending the same guidance for residents:

“DWR continues to recommend that people discontinue bird feeding in the affected areas until

further notice. For the remainder of the state, DWR advises removing bird feeders anytime

multiple dead birds are observed on a property over a short period of time. Feeders and bird

baths should be disinfected with a 10% bleach solution (one part bleach mixed with nine parts

water), rinsed with water, and allowed to air dry. Generally, for the health of wild birds, it is a

good practice to disinfect bird feeders and baths at least every two weeks.”

If you encounter sick or dead birds, in Virginia, please submit an event report here.