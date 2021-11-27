UPDATE: Man dead in officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic dispute in Roanoke County

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. (11/27/21): Roanoke County Police have updated the details surrounding the officer-involved shooting from Friday night.

According to police, the incident began with a domestic dispute involving a weapon.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Lanter Street in the North Lakes area around 7 p.m.

While on the scene, officers set up a perimeter and made multiple attempts to communicate with a man inside the home in that area.

The department says the man was not being compliant.

At one point, they say the man exited the home unexpectedly and engaged with an officer when two shots were fired.

The man, identified as Shawn Alan Smith, 52, of Roanoke County was killed.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Per department policy, the officer involved was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation which continues.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday in the 4900 block of Lantern Street and Lamplighter Drive.

(Photo: Evan Johnson/WFXR News)

At about 7 p.m. Friday evening, a call came into the Emergency Communications Center regarding the shooting in the North Lakes area.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. WFXR News will more information as it becomes available.