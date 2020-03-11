UPDATE: Kaine co-signs bill that would provide paid sick leave during public health emergencies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Monday, members of the U.S. House and Senate, led by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Senator Patty Murray of Washington, advocated for new legislation that requires private employers to allow workers to accrue seven days of paid sick leave. The bill would also provide an additional 14 days available in the event of a public health emergency, like the coronavirus.

Senator Tim Kaine has since co-signed the bill. “I’ve taken a similar step in my Senate office. I decided a few days ago to double the amount — we do give paid sick leave — but I decided to double the amount of it we give for every employee in the office so no one is worrying about counting a sick day: ‘Oh, I don’t have any sick days left. I need to come into work.'”

The senator is a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. More than 25 percent of private-sector workers don’t have paid sick days.

The legislation has been endorsed by the National Partnership for Women and Families, the National Employment Law Project, the Center for Law and Social Policy, and the Center for American Progress.