Update: City Council discusses potential renaming of Jubal Early Drive further

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — We’ve been following the potential renaming of Jubal Early Drive in Winchester. Last night, City of Winchester City Council members discussed the agenda item after receiving public input over the past couple of weeks.

The council’s July 14 meeting discussed the agenda item using public input collected through an online survey.

6,189 survey responses total were collected. The feedback was broken into categories, Winchester residents, 22601 residents, business owners, those who work in Winchester, and overall responses. Overall responses favored the name change with 54.5 % of individuals voting yes.

Of the 2,101 Winchester residents who responded a majority said they agree with a name change. But of the 333 business owners who responded a majority do not. Top contenders for new names based on votes include Hunter Edwards and Meadow Branch.

The meeting ended with a decision to continue the agenda item as a discussion item which is expected to be talked about by city council members at their next working session meeting.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM