UPDATE: Body found in Buena Vista after house fire; identified by family members as former police officer

UPDATE 6:04 p.m.: While officials have not confirmed it, family members and neighbors tell WFXR News that the person who died in the house fire along Cherry Avenue was a retired Buena Vista police officer named Jay Patterson.

Police say state troopers are working the scene of the Buena Vista house fire where a man’s body was found after an incident at 9:30 a.m.

Virginia State Police say they hope to have an update on this investigation by Saturday, Feb. 12, adding that there is no danger to the public at this time.

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are investigating after a house fire in Buena Vista led to the discovery of a dead body.

The fire reportedly occurred at a home along Cherry Avenue.

We're in Buena Vista where authorities confirm a dead body was discovered after a house fire. Police are still investigating.

WFXR News has reached out to the Buena Vista Police Department for more information about this incident.

