UPDATE: Arlington police rule suspicious death a homicide

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — On January 17, Arlington County police responded to a report of a man in cardiac arrest and discovered a deceased male inside a residence in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the police department announced the medical examiner ruled the man’s suspicious death a homicide.

The victim, Scott Ratigan, was 24 years old. He was found with trauma to his upper body. Arlington County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of a suspect.

To report anonymous tips, call the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at ‪1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police arrived to the 800 block of North Randolph Street for a reported cardiac arrest. An adult male was found dead inside of a residence.

There is still no word on how the victim died. Officials say the cause of death is still being investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Officials say to contact the Arlington County Police Department if you have any information.