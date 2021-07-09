Upcoming vaccine clinics at Manassas Mall

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vaccine clinics held by the Prince William County Health District at Manassas mall.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — If you haven’t gotten your COVID vaccine yet, Prince William County’s Health District is hosting mobile and mall clinics in the next few days.

The health district will administer shots at the Manassas Mall this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Moderna vaccine. The same clinic this upcoming Thursday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For mobile clinic location and times, Sean Johnson with the health district says to keep an eye out on the Prince William Health District’s social media pages for details.

“We put up a flyer on there too, to identify the locations in a time so that individuals can see if they want to come and get vaccinated or go to Manassas Mall or we always encourage you to go to Vaccines.gov,” said Johnson.

Saturday, July 24, will be the last day for COVID vaccinations at the Manassas Mall.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories