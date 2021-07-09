Upcoming vaccine clinics at Manassas Mall

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — If you haven’t gotten your COVID vaccine yet, Prince William County’s Health District is hosting mobile and mall clinics in the next few days.

The health district will administer shots at the Manassas Mall this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Moderna vaccine. The same clinic this upcoming Thursday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For mobile clinic location and times, Sean Johnson with the health district says to keep an eye out on the Prince William Health District’s social media pages for details.

“We put up a flyer on there too, to identify the locations in a time so that individuals can see if they want to come and get vaccinated or go to Manassas Mall or we always encourage you to go to Vaccines.gov,” said Johnson.

Saturday, July 24, will be the last day for COVID vaccinations at the Manassas Mall.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.