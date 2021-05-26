Upcoming Route 28 project will reduce congestion in Manassas/Prince William County

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Sitting in traffic can be a pain for anyone but an upcoming project to widen Route 28 will alleviate traffic and improve bicycle and trail safety.

The upcoming Route 28 widening on Godwin Drive to Southern City Limits project will reduce congestion for commuters traveling from Western Prince William County to I-66. The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority in partnership with VDOT on this project will cost $20.2 million.

Michelle Davis-Younger, Mayor, City of Manassas said,

“Anyone who lives, works, or visits Manassas or this region knows how traffic can impact your life. “We all know the time we lose in traffic is time we can be spending with our friends and families. When this project is complete the extra capacity should help lessen that time. The turn lanes, streetlights, and other features will make this a much safer area to drive.”

The upcoming Route 28 Widening: Godwin Drive to Southern City Limits project:

Adds a dual left-turn lane on northbound Route 28 to serve Godwin Drive. The project eliminates a merge/weave problem that occurs as travelers exit the 234 Bypass and attempt to cross 2 lanes to access Godwin Drive. Signalization improvements are included.

Bike and pedestrian trails/shared-use paths to be included in the corridor, improving connectivity between Prince William County and the City of Manassas.

Officials said this project is looked to be completed by the Fall of 2022.