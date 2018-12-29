Until shutdown is lifted, furloughed workers are learning to knit for free at Fibre Space Video

On Thursday, the House and Senate adjourned and made plans to reconvene next Monday, extending the partial government shutdown and leaving government employees and contractors wondering when they'll be heading back to work.

Until the shutdown is lifted, Fibre Space in Old Town is offering free knitting classes for furloughed employees. The owner, Danielle Romanetti, says the repetitive motion of knitting is a stress reliever, and her shop offers a sense of community.

"Knitting is incredibly stress-relieving," said Romanetti. "We wanted to extend that to people that are in a particularly stressful moment right now with their jobs since it's unclear whether they'll be paid, when they'll go back to work."

Romanetti says the effort is all made possible by generous volunteers who have donated their time to teach and money for needles and yarn.

The classes are all for beginners, but Romanetti says if the shutdown persists they'll be working on long term projects like fingerless gloves.